A clerical error in a recent story on Feb. 9th about the San Francisco Chronicle 2023 Competition mistakenly left out some of the winners. Below is the list of omitted winners.
Concannon, four Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class
Cuda Ridge, one Silver, four Golds, and one Double Gold
Dante Robere. four Silver medals, two Gold medals, and two Best of Class
Fenestra, four Silvers, two Golds, and one Double Gold
Garre Vineyard, three Silvers and three Golds
John Evan Cellars, one Silver medal
Las Positas Vineyards, nine Silvers, five Golds, eight Double Golds and one Best of Class
Leisure Street had two Silvers
McGrail Vineyards, five Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class
McKahn Family Cellars, one Double Gold
Murietta’s Well Estate Vineyard, two Silvers and one Gold
Nella Terra, three Golds, one Double Gold, and one Best of Class
Page Mill Winery, six Silvers, two Golds, and two Double Golds
Retzlaff, three Silvers and one Gold
Rosa Fierro, three Silvers and one Gold
Rubino, one Silver and one Best of Class
Ruby Hill Winery, three Golds and one Best of Class
Sakura, one Silver medal
The Steven Kent Winery, three Golds
Wente Vineyards, one Gold
Wente Vineyards Nth Degree, one Gold and two Double Golds
Wood Family, five Silvers, five Golds, and one Best of Class