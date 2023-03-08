Wine Glass Vineyard Vines Kym Ellis Unsplash.jpg

A clerical error in a recent story on Feb. 9th about the San Francisco Chronicle 2023 Competition mistakenly left out some of the winners. Below is the list of omitted winners.

Concannon, four Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class 

Cuda Ridge, one Silver, four Golds, and one Double Gold 

Dante Robere. four Silver medals, two Gold medals, and two Best of Class 

Fenestra, four Silvers, two Golds, and one Double Gold 

Garre Vineyard, three Silvers and three Golds 

John Evan Cellars, one Silver medal 

Las Positas Vineyards, nine Silvers, five Golds, eight Double Golds and one Best of Class 

Leisure Street had two Silvers 

McGrail Vineyards, five Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class 

McKahn Family Cellars, one Double Gold 

Murietta’s Well Estate Vineyard, two Silvers and one Gold 

Nella Terra, three Golds, one Double Gold, and one Best of Class 

Page Mill Winery, six Silvers, two Golds, and two Double Golds 

Retzlaff, three Silvers and one Gold 

Rosa Fierro, three Silvers and one Gold 

Rubino, one Silver and one Best of Class 

Ruby Hill Winery, three Golds and one Best of Class 

Sakura, one Silver medal 

The Steven Kent Winery, three Golds 

Wente Vineyards, one Gold 

Wente Vineyards Nth Degree, one Gold and two Double Golds

Wood Family, five Silvers, five Golds, and one Best of Class 