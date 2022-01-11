With the passing of the larger-than-life John Madden, the region has lost not only a beloved human being, coach, mentor, broadcaster and friend, but also a vineyard owner whose vines produced some linebacker-esque grapes that local vintners proudly turned into bold, award-winning wines.
The Madden family moved to Pleasanton in 1967, when John joined the Oakland Raiders coaching staff. They’ve remained here since, investing in the local economy and purchasing vineyard acreage, including what became known as Madden Ranch Vineyard.
According to Flip2Media owner Doug Mann, Madden had never intended to be in the wine business. Mann said the venture came courtesy of the South Livermore Valley Plan, which stipulated that for every homesite built, 20 acres of land had to be set aside for agriculture.
“We were hanging out on First Street years ago, before the streetscape was done,” Mann said. “This period was near the dawn of their Livermore real estate acquisition/building phase, and redevelopment momentum was gearing up, etc. Mostly, we were talking about all the downtown stuff. At one point, he turned to say, ‘And there’s this 20-acre parcel thing in the south. Somebody’s building houses, and we’re growing the grapes they need to make it all happen!’”
Mann particularly recalled Madden’s expression.
“Those of us who knew him would recognize a certain look, which appeared on his face sometimes — a mixture of joy and bewilderment,” Mann continued. “One more thing in his life he never could have expected or predicted had somehow, happened to him. (Madden had said) ‘Can you believe it? We’re growing the grapes!’”
Those grapes happened to be on a 20-acre vineyard parcel on the west side of the Altamont Pass, a steep region that reached heights of 1,000 feet. It would become a source of pride for the Maddens.
The Scarlet Red Bear Company — owned by Madden’s son, Mike Madden — purchased the Steven Kent property from Phil Wente.
The Madden family was instrumental in developing Blacksmith Square, which became a wine tasting destination featuring the Retzlaff tasting room — a dream of the late Gloria Retzlaff Taylor — along with tasting rooms for Thomas Coyne Winery and John Christopher Cellars.
Late winemaker, Tom Doczy, was a big fan of Madden Ranch fruit.
“Mike asked us to make cabernet sauvignon from their vineyard,” Doczy told The Independent in a previous interview. “He explained they only did three small lots of 5 tons each, and only three wineries were allowed to use the Madden name on their bottles.”
Doczy continued to procure Madden fruit for each subsequent vintage of John Christopher Cellars wines before he passed away in January 2018.
Darcie Kent was another winery allowed to use the Madden name. Kent winemaker, Julian Halasz, crafted vintages of Madden Ranch Cabernet Sauvignons and an even more impressive lineup of Madden Ranch “Big Petite” petite sirahs.
Kent, who admitted to being completely intimidated by the big man the first time she met him, said, “We were honored to work with John Madden for over a decade on our mutual love of fine wine and the potential of Livermore Valley grapes. His Madden Ranch Vineyard, whose elevation topped out at over 1,000 feet, was the source for our top-selling cabernet sauvignon and petite sirah until it was set for replanting.
Kent said Madden was particularly committed to Livermore petite sirah, which he considered to be the best in the world.
“He told us that he didn’t know that much about wine — not true — but he knew the American consumer, and (that) they gravitate to whatever is the best,” Kent continued. “He believed that once you proved you could be world class at one varietal, folks would trust that Livermore Valley could be great at many things. John was always so generous with his time, and I will always cherish my frequent visits to his office to chat and get bottles of our wine signed for charity auctions.”
Kent further noted that her last Madden wine will be released later this year. Already in bottle, it is called “Ghost Vines Madden Ranch” — her winery’s way of commemorating the last vintage from a vineyard.
Kent met Madden through Peggy Fleming (the Olympic Gold Medal figure skating champion from 1968) and her husband, physician Greg Jenkins, who used to work with the 49ers. The couple’s label, Fleming Jenkins — formerly based in Los Gatos — sourced syrah from Madden Ranch Vineyard, using it for their breast cancer fundraiser, Victories Rosé, as well as for their highly acclaimed Madden Ranch Syrah.
Fleming and Madden would go on to hold many fundraising events together, including bocce ball tournaments. Fleming said that Madden was fond of big bottles — the bigger the better — and the pair made quite a day of it signing them for charity auctions.
Another winemaker, Rhonda Wood, also made syrah from Madden Ranch Vineyard for over 10 years. She recalled meeting Fleming and Jenkins at the vineyard on picking day, usually at 3 a.m.; Fleming would always bring pizza for the picking crew.
“John was a supporter of the Livermore Valley Wine Country and so much more,” Wood said. “He was an amazing man, and he always remembered my name whenever I came across him.”
Although Steve Burman, winemaker at 3 Steves Winery, never made wine from Madden Ranch Vineyard, he recognized firsthand the family’s importance as vineyard owners in the Livermore Valley. He first met Madden at a bocce ball charity. Burnam's friend Steve Bitker from KCBS radio later invited him to watch football with the coach, which made Burman a bit nervous.
“I'll never forget that experience, listening to the coach sharing his insights from the most fundamental of plays to the most complicated,” Burman recalled. “He was completely engaging, and I saw the game in a whole new light. In between the plays, he would talk wine with me. He had this way of educating without making you feel inferior, using stories and analogies that just made things so clear. He was the kind of person everyone could and will continue to look up to.”
Even though the bottles Burman brought to share that day were never opened, he said the coach asked intently about each one, inquiring about the blends, the vineyards and clearly knowledgeable about all aspects of wine — from growing and blending to marketing.
“It was just a group of friends sharing a regular Sunday afternoon watching football together in the coach's eyes,” Burman continued. “Only we got to spend that special day with a living legend. I will never forget that day. How fortunate I am.”