Just what should be made of vintage 2021? While it’s hard to pin a tail on this multifaceted donkey, most consider it a fantastic vintage. For some, this means not having to add as much acid, while for others, who found the fruit somewhat lacking in natural acidity, it means having to acidulate a bit more than in previous vintages. While growers in France rarely find themselves in this situation, it’s common in California. Blame it on the sunshine.
Larry Dino of Cuda Ridge told us he noticed very low acids across the board due to the drought.
“We had also noticed very low YANS (yeast assimilated nitrogen) in a lot of the fruit, which required us to be diligent in adding nutrients during fermentation,” said Dino. “All in all, happy with the quality of the fruit. Time will tell.”
Aaron Luna, winemaker for Fenestra and Garre, agreed the acid levels were fairly in line with previous years.
“Garre had pretty typical numbers in regards to acid and ripeness, but maybe very slightly more natural acid than normal,” he said. “I'm very happy with all the wines so far. Fenestra was pretty typical too, except for petite sirah and zinfandel coming out of the Ravenswood site, which were very high in acid this year.”
Brent Amos of Las Positas said nutrient levels were average across the board.
“I would say the acids were slightly better than average,” said Amos. “Harvest was of average yield, and a bit more condensed than we usually see. Quality looks great — this will be a very good year.”
Meredith Sarboraria from Rodrigue Molyneaux reported their estate fruit came in at a lower brix than in the past. Her observation is that it was pretty normal to get low acidity from all over the Valley.
“For the last two or three years, the acids have been higher in general,” she said. “It used to be that fruit in Livermore would come in just about perfect or a little low in acidity, but lately I've barely had to add anything.”
Dane Stark of Page Mill Winery thinks 2021 will be a fantastic vintage.
“Acids were incredible this year,” said Stark. “It should be a collector's vintage!”
John Kinney saw things differently.
“As for acids, they have been lower in general than in many past years,” he said. “I attribute this to the warm nights we had in August and into early September. So, yes, a lot of tartaric acid will be used this year.”