Livermore wineries took home top honors at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Competition.
Five wineries made it into the sweepstakes, which is no small feat, as only 1% of the 5,800 wines entered made it to this final judging round. In front of each judge in the Sweepstakes tasting were 58 Best of Class wines in five categories: sparkling, white, rosé, specialty and red.
Wood Family had two wines in contention - the 2020 Albarino, a first for the winery, sourced from a vineyard on Kalthoff Commons. It beat out 40 entries in this category to earn a spot on the sweeps table.
Wood Family also showed up in the Rosé category with the 2020 Pink Pearl Rosé of Grenache, which beat out a field of 41 dry rosés to take Best of Class in that category. Garré Winery sent a 2018 Estate Sangiovese to Sweeps, and Leisure Street showed up with their 2018 “Brunello” (actually a Sangiovese) from the Sierra Foothills: it was entered in the Other Red Varietal class. The 2017 “Firepit Red” by Darcie Kent Winery, a Cabernet Sauvignon leading blend, also appeared in the Sweepstakes round. Las Positas, Page Mill, Retzlaff and Wente all earned Best of Class awards as well.
Overall, Best Sparkling went to Gloria Ferrer’s 2014 Royal Cuvée Brut, while Best White went to 2020 Acquiesce Viognier (Lodi). Best Rosé went to 2020 Bernard Griffin Rosé of Sangiovese from Columbia Valley (WA), Best Red went to 2018 Landmark La Encantada Pinot Noir from Santa Rita Hills and Best Specialty was awarded to 2017 Chateau Elan Cellars Bianco Riserva Muscadine/Chardonnay Port style wine from Braselton, GA.
Although he didn’t have any wines in the sweepstakes, Brent Amos of Las Positas scored more BOCs than anyone else from the region with three, plus two Double Golds and 9 Golds. Well done!
Here’s a rundown of the Best of Class and Gold medal winners:
Almost Famous Wine Company (wines made by Julian Halasz for Darcie and David Kent and their daughters), scored a Best of Class for the 2020 Pistachio Lane Chardonnay, and Double Golds for the 2020 Gruner Veltliner from Pistachio Lane, and the 2018 Livermore Valley Choreography. They received Gold for the 2019 Firepit Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2020 Pistachio Lane Sauvignon Blanc Sauvignon Blanc. Arroyo Cellars racked up Gold for their 2018 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Petite Sirah, while Bent Creek Wines scored Gold for the 2019 Livermore Valley Petite Sirah. Darin Winton of Cellar 13 Winery scored Gold for his Merlot leading blend, “Aliheliga,” which means “grateful” in Cherokee. Concannon Estate scored Double Gold for the 2018 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($65) and for the Concannon Reserve 2018 Livermore Valley Nina’s Cuvee Petite Sirah.
Cuda Ridge Wines brought home a Double Gold for the 2019 Livermore Valley Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon, and Gold for the 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2019 Malbec,
2018 Petit Verdot and 2019 Melange d’Amis, a Cabernet Franc leading blend.
Dante Robere Vineyards scored a Double for the 2018 “Roberitage,” and Golds for their Livermore Valley 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Syrah.
Darcie Kent Winery’s 2018 “Tesla Neighbors” Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 “Firepit Red” both scored Best of Class, while Double Golds went to the 2018 Clone 337 Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2019 Ghost Vines Merlot. Acquiring Gold medals were the 2018 Bings Barn Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Victories Rosé, and NV Alpine White #5.
Ehrenberg Cellars scored Double Gold for the 2010 Holy Schmidt Port from El Dorado County, while Favalora Vineyards Winery brought home Gold for both the 2019 Contra Costa County Carignane and 2019 Mataro (Mourvedre). Go, Frankie!!
Aaron Luna of Fenestra scored Gold for the 2018 Livermore Valley Grenache, and Silvers for the rest of his Livermore Valley lineup. At his other gig at Garré Vineyard and Winery, he scored a Best of Class for the 2018 Profound Secret and 2018 Livermore Valley Sangiovese, and Gold for the 2018 Primitivo and 2018 Syrah.
John Evan Cellars brought home a Double Gold for the 2019 Livermore Valley Cuvee Juliette Syrah and Gold for the 2019 Vintners Collective.
Las Positas Vineyards scored Best of Class for the 2019 Barbera Reserve, 2019 Syrah and 2021 Verdelho, with Double Golds for both the 2018 and 2019 Garnacha, which were in contention for Best of Class. Amos also hauled in Gold for the 2020 Albarino, 2017 Reserve Barbera, 2017 Barbera, 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Coccineous, 2019 Sangiovese and 2019 Tempranillo. Amos also scored Silvers on a dozen additional wines entered.
Leisure Street Winery scored a Best of Class for their 2018 Vino di Volpatti Sangiovese Brunello clone from Cooper Ranch in Amador.
McGrail Vineyards scored Gold for the 2020 Peyton Paige Sauvignon Blanc and Silvers for six Cabs and blends, while Murrieta's Well Estate Vineyard scored Gold for both the 2019 The Spur and the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc.
Nella Terra Cellars scored a Double Gold for their 2019 Pinot Noir from the Sunol Highlands Vineyard (pretty sure that’s a first) and the same for their 2020 Viognier. Nottingham Cellars scored Gold for their 2019 Central Coast BDX.
Page Mill did the Valley proud with the 2019 GPS taking a Best of Class, also scoring Double Gold for both the 2020 San Francisco Bay Pinot Noir (from a tiny Berkeley vineyard) and the NV BYOB white blend. It was Gold all the way for the 2019 Vintner’s Select Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Vintner’s Select Chardonnay, 2019 Merlot and 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, all from Livermore Valley fruit.
It was silver for the remaining four wines in the lineup.
Retzlaff scored a Best of Class for their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, with silvers for the rest of the lineup entered, while Rios-Lovell Estate Winery earned a Gold for their 2018 Chardonnay / Viognier. Rubino Estates Winery scored Gold for the 2017 Night Owl Barbera and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. Under the Ruby Hill Winery label, winemaker Jesse Plautz also scored Golds for the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Petit Verdot from the Jewel Collection.
Additionally, Wente Vineyards scored a Best of Class for the 2020 Arroyo Seco Chardonnay from the Riva Ranch Vineyard and Gold for 2020 Niki’s Arroyo Seco Rosé.
Wood Family Vineyards scored a Best of Class for the 2021 Livermore Valley Albarino and for the 2021 Pink Pearl Rosé. It was Double Gold for the 2019 Cabernet Franc, and Golds for the 2019 Livermore Valley Vintners Collective Blend, 2019 Viva Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Merlot from One Oak Vineyard, 2019 “The Captain” and the 2019 “Big Wood” Zinfandel. Wood scored silvers for seven additional entries.
Congratulations to all those who entered and scored medals.
