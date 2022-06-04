Congratulations to all the wineries who entered award-winning wines in the 13th annual Uncorked Wine Competition, hosted by the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC).
Kudos to the TVC and especially to board member Cynthia Ross and consultant Angela Rundles, who coordinated the massive effort which culminated in a gala awards celebration held at the Garré event center, on May 19.
The competition was developed by Laura Ness and longtime Tri-Valley Conservancy Executive Director Laura Mercier, who left the post last June after 18 years with the non-profit. Designed to showcase the diverse talents of Livermore Valley’s winemakers, only wines made from fruit grown in the Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area can be entered, which keeps the focus on the valley’s unique terroir.
Pivotal to the TVC’s charter is the preservation of agricultural land in perpetuity. The TVC itself was created as an agricultural land trust as part of the South Valley Plan, and has played a key role in encouraging the planting of small vineyards throughout the Valley.
This year, it was Collin Cranor of Nottingham Cellars taking Best of Show and Best Red for his 2017 Micro Lot Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, made of fruit sourced from the Casa de Viñas, Sacahau, Smith and Ghielmetti Vineyards. A perfect example of how some of the Valley’s best vineyards can create liquid harmony, it bested a field of 70 final judging round entries, prevailing over the Best White, the 2021 Darcie Kent Sauvignon Blanc from Triska Vineyard, and the Best Rosé, the 2021 Wine Without Borders Rosé of Grenache from the Gum Tree Vineyard, made under the Almost Famous Wine Company label.
The final round judges were Jim Gordon (Wine Enthusiast), Fred Swan (Norcal Wines) and Laura Ness.
Best of Class in the Other White category this year went to the 2021 Darcie Kent Sauvignon Blanc. Other Gold winning entries in this class were the 2021 Garré Estate Pinot Grigio and 2020 Almost Famous Wine Company Grüner Veltliner, Triska Vineyard.
Best of Class in the Chardonnay Category was the 2020 Wood Family Para Mas Amigas from Block 12 of Wisner Vineyard. Other Gold medalists here were the 2019 Darcie Kent De Mayo Vineyard and the 2019 Arroyo Cellars Sblendorio Estate.
Best of Class Rosé went to the 2021 Wine Without Borders Rosé of Grenache. Other Gold medalists in this category were the 2021 Rosato di Sangiovese from Garré Vineyard & Winery and the 2021 Wood Family Pink Pearl Rosé of Grenache from the Fong Vineyard.
Best Zinfandel/Primitivo went to the 2019 Darcie Kent Field Blend Zin from DeMayo Vineyard. Other Gold medalists were 2018 Ruby Hill Winery Jewel Collection and 2019 Wood Family Big Wood Zin, from Raboli, Ravenswood, Eagle Ridge and Scott Vineyards.
Best Other Red was awarded to the 2019 Las Positas Estate Syrah, an immense wine of great structure that stood out amongst a ginormous field. Winemaker Brent Amos also scored Double Gold in this class for the 2019 Las Positas Tempranillo. Double Gold also went to the 2018 Garré Vineyard Estate Sangiovese, along with Gold for the 2018 Garré Syrah. The 2019 Concannon Stampmaker’s Reserve scored Gold as did the 2019 Nottingham Cellars Casa de Viñas Select Blocks, a blend of 50% Petite Sirah, 25% Cab Franc and 25% Cab Sauvignon, from the Casa de Viñas vineyard farmed by Julio Covarrubias.
Best of Class and Double Gold in the Bordeaux Blends category went to the 2018 Almost Famous Wine Company “Choreography” from Crown Block and Bing’s Barn vineyards. The 2019 Wood Family “The Captain” from One Oak, White Cat, Thomson and Smith vineyards scored Double Gold as well. Additional Golds were awarded to 2019 Big White House & John Evan Cellars “Chateau Marion,” and the 2019 Almost Famous “Firepit Red.”
Best of Class in the Malbec and Petit Verdot Category went to 2019 Cuda Ridge Petit Verdot from Smith Ranch Vineyard. The 2019 Big White House Malbec from Ghielmetti Vineyard scored Double Gold, as did the 2019 Darcie Kent Estate Crown Block. Wood Family also scored Gold for their 2019 Smith Ranch Petit Verdot.
Best of Class for Merlot went to the 2019 Wood Family One Oak Estate, while Best of Class for Cabernet Franc went to the 2019 Wood Family Cabernet Franc from White Cat and Ghielmetti Vineyards. The 2019 Darcie Kent Stone Patch scored Double Gold as did the 2019 Cuda Ridge White Cat Vineyard Cab Franc.
Best of Class for Cabernet Sauvignon under $40 went to 2018 Almost Famous Dog Day from Madden Ranch and Bing’s Barn. Other Golds went to 2018 Rubino Estates Riserva and to 2019 Wood Family “Viva.”
Best of Class for Cabernet Sauvignon over $40 went to the 2017 Nottingham Cellars Micro Lot Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (with 6% Petit Verdot). Double Golds in this category also went to the 2018 Concannon Clone 7, the 2017 McGrail Vineyards Estate A Jo Elét (“The Good Life”), the 2018 Lineage Collection “The Premier” by Steve Kent Mirassou, from the Home Ranch, Sachau and Ghielmetti Vineyards, and the 2018 Darcie Kent Clone 30 from Bing’s Barn.
Best of Class for Petite Sirah went to the 2019 Concannon Nina’s Reserve. Concannon also scored a Double Gold for their 2018 Reserve. The tribute to the last vintage from Madden Ranch, the 2018 Darcie Kent Ghost Vines Petite Sirah was also awarded a Double Gold. The 2017 Ruby Hill Jewel Collection also scored a Gold.
Longtime Livermore Valley winemaker, Julian Halasz, (previously at Rios Lovell and Concannon) gets credit for the most Best of Class wins for five, three for Almost Famous and two for Darcie Kent Wines. Rhonda Wood and her winemaking team at Wood Family took three BOC wins.
Congratulations to all the winemakers who continue to turn the fruit of the valley into something utterly delicious and worthy of toasting in celebration of this special place.