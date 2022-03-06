Wiley Ray & The Big O Band will bring its musical-theater tribute to the late Roy Orbison to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, March 25.
“Roy Orbison Returns” will feature such iconic songs as “Crying,” “Oh, Pretty Woman,” and “Only the Lonely,” along with a look at the often-tragic life of the legendary 1960s country and western singer, who was 52 when he died of a heart attack in 1988.
The performance, complete with costumes, lighting, and staging, traces Orbison’s career from his earliest Teen Kings rockabilly days through Doo-Wop, the Sixties, and into the MTV era. Ray, a country western singer and Orbison fan, was inspired to create the tribute after singing “Oh, Pretty Girl” at a karaoke bar in San Simeon in 2004.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., are on sale at livermorearts.org or 925-373-6800.