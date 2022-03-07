The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will host a trio of cross-cultural performances in March, beginning with the 22nd International Guitar Night on Friday, March 4, and closing with Velocity Irish Dance on Wednesday, March 30.
The theater will host the Ballet Folklorico de México on Monday, March 14.
After a hiatus in 2021, International Guitar Night is now touring North America with a new lineup featuring Italian acoustic rock sensation Luca Stricagnoli, Vietnamese progressive classical guitarist Thu Le, Hawaiian slack key master Jim “Kimo” West, and German Latin swing pioneer Lulo Reinhardt.
Based at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, the Ballet Folklorico de México features 60 dancers and musicians and offers a mix of music, dance, and costumes of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era.
The Velocity Irish Dance is a high-energy celebration of Irish dance, led by James Devine, Guiness World Record holder for fastest feet in the world, and David Geaney, five-time World Champion Irish dancer.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance of International Guitar Night at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., are $20 to $58. Tickets for the Ballet Folklorico de México and Velocity Irish Dance performances, both at 7:30 p.m., are $20 to $98.
Tickets are available at LivermoreArts.org.