The Bankhead Theater will present “Funny Women of a Certain Age,” with stand-up comedians Carole Montgomery, Leighann Lord, Monique Marvez, and Julia Scotti, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28.
The show premiered on Showtime in 2019, making history as the first comedy special to feature six female comedians over the age of 50. Showtime followed up with “More Funny Women of a Certain Age” specials in 2020 and 2021.
Tickets for the Bankhead Presents performance are $20 to $75 and are available at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St., or at livermorearts.org.