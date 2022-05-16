The Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore will hold a Classic Comic Art Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15.
Works of art donated to the center by retired Tri-Valley pediatrician Dr. Bruce Gach will be available for viewing as well as purchase, including framed serigraph cells of popular cartoon characters such as Woody Woodpecker, Bugs Bunny, Dagwood, and Garfield. Many of the prints were on display at Gach’s office, on a rotating basis, over the years. The sale will also include prints from artists popular in the 1950s and ‘60s, such as Japan’s Risaburo Kimura, best known for his colorful, imaginative cityscapes, and abstract Hungarian painter George Csato.
Proceeds from the comic art sale will benefit the Bothwell Arts Center. The center, located 2466 Eighth St., is an incubator site for the Tri-Valley arts community and includes classroom, rehearsal, live performance, display, and studio space. It is operated by the nonprofit Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, which also operates the Bankhead
Theater.