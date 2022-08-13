Encore Players, a Livermore community theater group, will present “Jake’s Women,” by Neil Simon, at the Bothwell Arts Center on Aug. 19, 20, and 21.
The play, rescheduled from February because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, is about a writer who talks with women he knows, both in real life and in his imagination, as he struggles to save his marriage. The play was made into a movie starring Alan Alda in 1995.
The play wILL be presented in the East End Room of the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th Street, Livermore, to allow for seating to be spread out. The cast and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be wearing facemasks, except when on stage. The audience will also be asked to wear masks. There will be an area available outdoors during intermission and for after-play wine, according to an Encore Players announcement.
Directed by Dionna Blevins, the play features Bob Cowgill in the role of Jake, Lesleyann Coker as his wife, Lea Blevins as his deceased wife, Martie Muldoon as Jake’s sister, Marsha Howard as his therapist, Alexa Hart and Alexandria Lobao as his daughter at different ages, and Meredith Sarboraria as Jake’s girlfriend.
“Jake’s Women” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at livermorearts.org.