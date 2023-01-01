Encore Players, a Livermore community theatre group, will preview its production of the ancient Greek comedy “Lysistrata” at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
During the program, playwright Will Huddleston will discuss how he adapted the play, a comic account of how Lysistrata, attempted to end a war between two Greek states by getting women to deny sex to men on both sides of the conflict, for a modern audience. The Encore Players will also perform excerpts from the show.
This preview is part of the library’s Authors and Arts Series, supported by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. The program is free; no registration is required.
The Encore Players will perform “Lysistrata,” directed by Diann McCannon, at the Bothwell Arts Center in downtown Livermore, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5.