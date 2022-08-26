For Livermore resident Josh Volponi, the travel bug bit early. As a child he enjoyed excursions with his family, visiting places he and his brother had learned about in school. As he got older, Volponi, 30, took to the open road on his own, eventually traveling to all 50 states. His wanderlust recently paid off as a winner in Recreation.gov’s annual “Share Your Story” contest, where he recounted the exploration of his three favorite national parks: Joshua Tree, Arches and Craters of the Moon.
“Those three definitely stood apart from the others,” Volponi said. “Even though Joshua Tree National Park was in California, I had never been, and it was cool, and that was one of the first days on my trip. Then I had always seen the pictures of the Arches National Park, especially the Delicate Arch which stands above this valley and there’s mountains in the background, so that was the top destination on my list … it was above and beyond my expectation.”
Recreation.gov is a trip-planning tool with details and reservations for experiences at over 4,300 facilities and 113,000 individual sites across the country. Volponi was one of nearly 1,000 park visitors who submitted their stories about visiting federal public lands and waterways to the Share Your Story contest. Fewer than 30 were selected as winners. The contest is meant to inspire participants to create memories with family and loved ones.
"Once again, we were touched by the inspiring stories submitted to the ‘Share Your Story’ contest," said Rick DeLappe, Program Manager at Recreation.gov. "We’re honored that Recreation.gov continues to contribute in a small way to bringing people together and helping them find peace, enjoyment and a sense of togetherness with nature, family, or new friends met along the way. By highlighting these visitors’ experiences, we hope it inspires others to use Recreation.gov to recreate responsibly and bring home a story.”
Volponi – who researches cognitive neuroscience at the University of California San Francisco – Volponi said his job allows him to spend several weeks at a time working remotely, flying home to visit the office in between each leg of a trip. While traveling, he drove a rental car and enjoyed the diverse landscapes of North America, even venturing into Canada.
“It is fairly accessible to get out and travel like this,” he said. “Most, if not all, parks have visitor centers and park rangers where you can ask for information about anything you want to know and there are usually maps around … there are resources so more people can see and experience what I saw and experienced.”
Volponi usually camped at night but did spend some nights in a hotel depending on where he was. He is an avid baseball fan and picked many of the parks he visited based on their proximity to a major league baseball stadium.
“I really enjoy sports and baseball, so I was trying to see as many of the baseball parks as I could, and there was a good spread of stadiums and national parks,” he said. “Those – and the big goal of seeing all the states – were the drivers for my route planning and would inform where I went.”
As one of the top three winners, Volponi received a $300 gift certificate from an outdoor retailer and an America the Beautiful pass which offers free access to all the national parks for one year.
Always the traveler, Volponi is already planning his next trip. He is currently visiting South America and looks forward to seeing a few more sites on the East Coast.
To read Volponi’s story, visit bit.ly/3PDj6Je_indy.