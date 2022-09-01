Alameda County – Mike Beckwith knows that although Livermore is only 10% bigger than Pleasanton area-wise, its streets total some 40% more miles than Pleasanton’s. He knows this because he has run, and mapped with his phone, every street in Livermore.
And, as of Aug. 20, after running with 26 supporters past cheering houses and across the corner of Hopyard Road and Valley Avenue, Beckwith also claimed the every-street achievement in Pleasanton — all 289 miles and 9,308 elevation-feet of it.
“I’m beyond excited to have wrapped up running every street in Pleasanton,” said Beckwith. “I am so touched by the love and support of so many people. I just can’t thank you enough!”
Upon completion, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown presented Beckwith with a certificate of achievement outside Porky’s Pizza Palace on Hopyard Road.
A self-described “numbers guy,” Beckwith, a Livermore resident, has shared the distance, time and elevation stats of his city-street runs on his Facebook page as he progressed, as well as animations that replayed his routes on terrain- and satellite-enhanced maps. The colorful visuals, scenic descriptions, and posts bemoaning cul-de-sacs has drawn some 450 followers that have cheered Beckwith on throughout his adventure.
“Different people have different things that motivate them,” he said. “My motivation to go out and run sometimes is just to come home and do the administrative stuff later, which is to make the map and put in a spreadsheet and to see my progress.”
Beckwith originally drew inspiration from his brother who rode his bicycle along the 1,566 miles of streets in Stockton in 2014. Having recently turned to running after quitting smoking, Beckwith decided to run every street in his then-hometown, Dublin, as a way to break the monotony of his after-work runs.
He completed Dublin’s 212 miles in 2015 and, when he moved to Livermore in 2016, “the logical step was to run every street in Livermore,” he said.
Work, travel and pandemic lockdowns, however, delayed his 406-mile Livermore completion until earlier this year, when he retired and found more time for his running projects.
Every-street runs, though not new, became somewhat popular in 2018 when runner Rickey Gates ran the 1,300-plus miles of San Francisco and documented, as he went, the effort on Twitter.
Additionally, the slew of race cancellations during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 also inspired runners to get creative in finding running camaraderie while physically apart.
Today, mobile-phone apps like Strava, CityStrides and Relive — the last of which Beckwith uses — provide seamless ways to map these projects and cheer others on virtually.
With Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton under his belt, Beckwith renamed his Facebook page to “Mike Runs the Tri-Valley” and has set his sights on San Ramon. He completed the first five miles of San Ramon on Aug. 23 and hopes to continue inspiring others through his running.
“If you have something that motivates you to get out and do something, even if it’s just walk a mile, that stuff adds up,” he said.