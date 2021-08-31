The Shadow Puppet Brewing Co. in Livermore received two gold medals and one silver at the fourth annual USA Beer Ratings Competition held last month in San Francisco.
The craft brewing company, which focuses on developing unusual beer flavors, received gold medals for its Tartbreak - Guava Berliner Weisse and Blood Orange Lupi IPA. It received a silver for its Cinch - Vanilla Cream Ale.
“We’re really excited that three of our popular beers scored so highly in competition,” said Brian Blackburn, Shadow Puppet founder and CEO. “Our brewery has always produced high-quality beers and it is great to get the ultimate seal of approval from the USA Beer Ratings competition.”
The brewery, with a tasting room at 4771 Arroyo Vista describes its Tartbreak – Guava Berliner Weisse as a “kettle-soured tart & tangy wheat ale with light hints of guava (and) citrus tones.”
The Blood Orange Lupi is described as a “West Coast-style IPA brewed with blood orange purée [and] a fresh burst of crisp citrus,” while the Cinch is “very light with superior drinkability at the forefront and a hint of vanilla on the back-end.
The annual competition is sponsored by the Beverage Trade Network, which organizes trade shows for wine, beer, and spirits producers.
This year, the craft beers were judge on quality, value, and, for the first time, packaging, including branding, presentation, and how the judges felt the beer would be perceived by the consumers.