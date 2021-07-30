Downtown Livermore will come alive Saturday, July 31, with the SPARC on the Park concert series.
In celebration of the area’s diverse cultures, the newly renamed SPARC Theater is co-producing with Hispanic Heritage Center an evening of music, performance and celebration at the newly built Stockmen’s Park, located in the heart of downtown Livermore. Shakespeare’s Associates, which produces Shakespeare in the Vineyard and have a development agreement with the City of Livermore to build Black Box theater, stated in a press release that it is focusing its energy on collaborations that strengthen the community.
“We opened the cultural activities on the Park with Kalaikoil, Dance of India, and are now collaborating with Hispanic Heritage Center for the July 31 concert,” stated artistic director Lisa Tromovitch. “We’ve worked together in the past, so this is just another great opportunity to support each other in celebrating the diverse cultures of our area."
The concert headliner is EKOBIOS, musical group that fuses Cuban music with Caribbean and African rhythms, at 6:30 p.m. It is preceded by Los Panaderos at 4 p.m., sharing traditional and contemporary music, dance and other forms of artistic storytelling by highlighting the cultures and histories of various regions of Mexico, California and beyond. Their program will include traditional dance performance. To start off the day, high school students of The Alternative Strings of Open Strings Music will provide a half hour of Tango, Rhumba, Choro and Andalusian compositions at 3:15 p.m.
The concert is sponsored by Legacy Partners, with support from Swirl on the Square, Livermore Downtown Inc. and the City of Livermore.
SPARC on the Park will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 3:15-8 p.m. Admission is free. Advance Reserve Seating is available for purchase through livermoreshakes.org/sparconthepark/. No outside alcohol allowed at the event. Beer and wine will be available for sale on-site. Picnicking is welcome. For more information, visit SPARCtheater.org or call 925-443-2273.