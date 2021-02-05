While the Livermore Art Association Gallery is closed, they have opened an online store.
They have recently added Valentine’s gifts, jewelry and cards and will have pickup dates at the Gallery on Wednesdays and Saturdays before Valentine’s Day.
The Livermore Art Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1957 to promote public interest and appreciation in the fine arts and the fine crafts, as well as to encourage the artistic progress and the development of its members For more information, visit livermoreartassociation.org.