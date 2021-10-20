LIVERMORE — Local artist Leonardo Cuervo recently received dual American Arts Awards; the Cuban-born painter couldn’t be more thrilled.
“I am very humbled,” said Cuervo. “I never expected this prize. It was a great surprise.”
Cuervo’s work was chosen from hundreds of national and international applications. He was awarded first and third place in the human realism category for his monochromatic portraits of children, including his own son, Ignacio.
Cuervo is a realist painter whose interest lies in the human form. He started his career as a student in Havana, Cuba. He was immediately drawn to traditional oil painting techniques. Since moving to Livermore 10 years ago, Cuervo has participated in various group shows in New York City, San Francisco, Los Gatos, Livermore and Pleasanton, including a solo show in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Cuervo’s interest in topics of universal history, poetry and ancient music are essential to the selection of the characters that define his work.
The mission of the American Art Awards is to introduce the most prominent and respected galleries and museums to artists in countries around the world. For over 13 years, the nonprofit organization has highlighted and honored emerging artists in a variety of categories, with an annual competition. Winners are selected by an advisory board of artists; the works are displayed online.
With numerous awards to his credit, including his most recent accolades, Cuervo said he is unsure of the secret to his success, other than the love of creating his art.
“My work is so important to me, and my process is one of silence,” said Cuervo. “I am very slow-working and am never in a hurry. To me, it is very important to frame feelings in my portraits.”
Today, Cuervo, his wife Belkis Cabrero, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and their son enjoy a relaxed life in Livermore — grateful for the opportunities afforded them and the abundance of available work.
“I love what I do and feel very blessed to make my living at it,” said Cuervo. “I am very lucky.”
To view Cuervo’s award-winning portraits, visit bit.ly/Indy_CuervoArt.