Patricia Wheeler, a Livermore author and therapy dog handler, has published a book of jokes, "Musical Laughs: Notes to Brighten Up Your Day.”
“I have played in several bands ... and over that period collected hundreds of music jokes,” Wheeler explained. “I stashed them in a folder on my desktop, having no idea what I would do with them.”
But with some encouragement from Luminare Press, a self-publishing service in Eugene, Oregon, Wheeler decided to compile her jokes into a book as a COVID-19 pandemic project.
Her granddaughter, Rebecca, illustrated the book, which is available locally at Towne Center Books in Livermore and Pleasanton and online at bit.ly/Indy_WheelerBook.
The book was the second Wheeler published during the pandemic with the help of Luminare Press.
The first was “Amazon, The Golden Eagle: Her Story of Overcoming a Tough Start,” a children’s book released in 2020 about a nestling that was rescued after falling 700 feet off a cliff in rural Oregon.
“Amazon, the Golden Eagle” is also available at Towne Center Books and from Amazon (bit.ly/Indy_Eagle), as is “Therapy Dogs in Action: Their Stories of Service and Love,” which Wheeler wrote in 2019 (bit.ly/Indy_Dogs).