Livermore resident Peggy Schimmelman will be holding a reading and book signing event at Towne Center Books in Pleasanton on April 5 at 2 p.m., and on April 14 at 6 p.m., at Page Mill Winery in Livermore.
Schimmelman will debut her second novel, “Insomniacs, Inc”, which will be released in early April.
The cozy mystery is set in 2019, in a California town where a small group of neighbors with diverse cultural backgrounds and disparate political views band together to help an inept detective to solve another neighbor's murder
A percentage of book sales along with winery sales from the Page Mill event will be donated to the Rotary Foundation of Livermore's music scholarship fund.
"Both my husband and I are music lovers and musicians, so I've designated the Rotary Foundation of Livermore's music scholarship fund as the donation recipient of the winery event,” said Schimmelman.
The books will be available at Towne Center books in Pleasanton and Livermore as well as on Amazon.com. Peggy's previous work includes the novel “Whippoorwills,” two poetry chapbooks and numerous short fiction and poetry publications.