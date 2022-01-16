Tina Jones Williams, whose books reflect the rich traditions of African American communities, will moderate a panel of Black writers in an online discussion of the power of storytelling on Tuesday, Feb. 8, part of the Livermore Public Library’s celebration of Black History Month.
Williams, now a Livermore resident, is the author of the Julia Street series that pay homage to the all-Black neighborhood in South Berkeley where she was raised. Since publishing her four-book Julia Street series, Williams has led bi-annual neighborhood walks which begin and end on Julia Street, sharing anecdotes, folklore, and history about times, places, and people she believes should not be forgotten.
A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Williams is also the author of the three-book Bridge to Freedom series about a Black domestic day worker, Violet, and her Pullman porter husband, Everett, and other books about the working-class African American experience. Her latest book, “It Happened on Our Watch,” is a multi-generational look at a Black family that moved from the Southside of Chicago to South Berkeley in 1943. Published in September, the book traces how the early struggles against discrimination paved the way for today’s youth.
Other members of the panel will include:
R.C. Barnes, a Berkeley resident and author of the young adult series The Tattoo Teller.
Kevin Eastman, a native of Oakland and retired Air Force officer, who published his first book, “Don’t Gamble on Life Improvement … Until You Shift the Odds,” in 2018.
Geraldine Cynthia Forte, editor of “Writer’s Talk,” the monthly newsletter for the South Bay Chapter of the California Writers Club and author of “Appropriating Old Cultures into New Futures: From the Kingdom of Tonga to California.”
Dera R. Williams, co-director of the AfroSurreal Writers Workshop and frequent contributor to literary anthologies and journals, who has also compiled a collection of childhood memories, “In My Backyard: Stories of Growing Up in Oakland.”
The program, at 7 p.m., is part of the library’s Authors and Arts Series. No registration is required. To access the live, Zoom-based panel discussion, visit bit.ly/3q9ahxh.