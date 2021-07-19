The Museum on Main will showcase the work of four Pleasanton Art League fiber artists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 17.
Jan Loomis, Nova Starling, Ruzanna Kirakosyan, and Christine Watters will set up on the museum’s front lawn to exhibit their work, talk about their processes, and in some cases, demonstrate their techniques.
The special event is in conjunction with the Pleasanton museum’s current exhibit, “Stitching California: Textile Artists Interpret the Golden State,” which includes 43 textile artists from Northern California and Nevada.
“While our four local fiber artists are not studio art quilters, I am excited that this event will showcase the diversity of fiber arts, while also highlighting local artists and the Pleasanton Art League,” said museum education director Sarah Schaefer. “Even with only four artists showcased, there will be examples of a wide range of fiber arts including silk painting, felting, fiber books, ribbon work, crochet baskets, and printing.”
While the four local fiber artists are exhibiting their work outside the museum, at 603 Main Street, inside the museum will also host studio quilt artist Adriane Dedic, whose work is featured in “Stitching California.”
Dedic appears as part of the museum’s “Meet the Artists” program, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 18.
For more information go to www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.