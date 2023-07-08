The Ranch at Birch Creek in Livermore has received Gold Medals for its estate and Italian blend extra virgin olive oil from the California Olive Oil Council.
Birch Creek also received the annual competition's Best of Show award for its Italian Blend.
The ranch’s owner, Linda Marshall, began planting olive trees in 2013, with the first harvest in 2017.
The estate olive oil is a blend of hojiblanca, picual and arbequina olives and the Italian lend is made of frantoio and coratina olives.
There are now about 700 olive trees lining the front of the ranch along Patterson Pass Road.
To purchase the locally produced olive oil, contact the ranch at theranchatbirchcreek@gmail.com.