PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative (PCCC) recently honored three Tri-Valley residents at the 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Fellowship Breakfast at the Doubletree by Hilton in Pleasanton.
The breakfast was held in-person after two years as a virtual event due to COVID.
Dr. William Nelson, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, was the keynote speaker. The breakfast was attended by past recipients of the award, as well as local dignitaries including mayors Karla Brown (Pleasanton), Melissa Hernandez (Dublin), John Marchand (Livermore) and Alameda County Supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley.
The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy award recipients were:
Matt Troiano, co-founder of the annual Tri-Valley Community Thanksgiving Dinner and active leader of the Knights of Columbus.
Ten years ago, Troiano worked as the co-founder of the Annual Tri-Valley Thanksgiving Dinner held at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Dublin, where hundreds of people in need of a place to go for Thanksgiving receive a turkey dinner served on linen and with silverware. Troiano organized the kitchen and made sure everything was properly cooked and prepared. After two years of COVID cancellations, the event resumed this year.
Troiano has been heavily involved with Special Olympics as a basketball and track coach, raising funds by participating in the Polar Plunge. He also served on the Special Olympics State Committee for two years.
He has helped veterans by volunteering at the Livermore Veterans Hospital and at the East Bay Stand Down to help homeless vets and has supported the Livermore Homeless Refuge with clothing drives, bag lunches and cooked meals. Troiano has been a coach for Little League baseball, Pop Warner football and youth soccer. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2009 by the City of Dublin. Troiano has been an active member of St. Raymond Catholic Church and a member and president of the Diocese of Oakland Pastoral Council.
Ronnie Forbes, founder of One Nation Dream Makers, a food pantry in Livermore and President of the Livermore VFW.
“I’m usually not at a loss for words,” said Forbes. “(But) when I was told I had been chosen for this honor I thought, “Wow.” It was so overwhelming. I love what I do and enjoy helping people. I need to thank God for the gifts he gave me and that he showed me how to use them.”
Forbes joined the military in 1984 and served in Korea for three years. After being discharged by the Army, he suffered from PTSD, which led him to leave his wife, children, and support network, and to live on the streets. He was driven to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol. Living homeless in Oakland and Hayward, he found himself in and out of jail multiple times.
During his last stint in jail at Santa Rita, Forbes said God gave him a grace-filled moment of intense clarity. He went back to the places where he’d been homeless and started delivering food where he’d once stood in line for a meal himself.
Motivated by his experience of homelessness and having stood in those same lines where he was now delivering food, Forbes felt called to do even more. He organized One Nation Dream Makers, so that others could use their skills in service to their communities - mitigating food insecurity and helping those most in need.
During the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, One Nation Dream Makers hit a record of 1,700 boxes of food delivered each week. Each one of these boxes feeds a family of four for a week, thereby allowing the organization to feed over 6,800 people during the height of the pandemic.
“You know I received a phone call that I was a recipient of the award. I had no idea it would be like this,” said Forbes. “I want to say this, and I’ll be short and sweet. You know it takes a village, and at every table here I am looking at someone who is finding the need and filling it … In all of the endeavors I go through, I just thank God every day that, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I am free at last, free at last. Thank God almighty, I am free at last.”
Kelly O’Lague, formerly CEO of Hively, the YMCA and President of the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative.
When serving as the Executive Director of the Tri-Valley YMCA, she was promoted to Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of the East Bay.
O’Lague later helped establish the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative and served as a founding board member and later president. She was committed to helping children thrive. She was inspired by the work begun by long-time community leader, Juanita Haugen, to support and implement good character traits in every aspect of community life. In 2018, O’Lague was named CEO at Child Care Links, which she helped grow and expand. Eventually, it was re-branded into the organization named Hively. Hively later opened a family resource center, a free store for local families in need, where they could access necessary services, as well as get diapers, food, clothes and shoes, and necessary household goods and furnishings. Hively was recognized by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan as 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year.
While at the YMCA, she worked with former Dublin City Mayor Guy Houston to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through an annual fellowship breakfast. The event has become a tradition in the Tri-Valley, gathering elected officials, community leaders, philanthropists and business leaders who honor Dr. King’s legacy each January.
O’Lague recently accepted a position as the President and CEO of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette in Portland, Oregon. She is keeping her residence in Pleasanton and plans to continue to divide her time between the two communities.
“So many of you are worthy of this award and it is so humbling to stand here,” O’Lague stated. “I really, really appreciate this award. It has been an absolute joy and privilege to serve this community.”
Past recipients include Liz Buckley, Lynette Butsuda, John Chen, Children’s Emergency Food Bank, Mish Denlinger, Roy Dronkers, Mark Duncanson, East Bay Volleyball Academy, Dale Eldridge, Nancy Feeley, June Fremer, Ruth Gasten, Gloria Gregory, Jim Hansen, Mirassou Jeffery, Ivery Johnson, Kay Ann King, Las Positas College Campus Change Network, Sandra Lepley, Kit Little, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Child Welfare and Attendance Specialists, Johanna Livingston, Janet Lockhart, Denel McMahan, Nate Miley, Lisa McNaney, Mony Nop, James Paxson, Danielle Pennewell Pleasanton Unified School District SEED Project, Gary Reznick, ROSS Stores, Inc., John Sensiba, Joan Seppala, Bob Shapiro, Vanessa Sinclair, Brenda Montgomery-Telfor, Toys for Tots – LPFD and ACFD Tri-Valley Haven, Sharon White Workday Foundation and Kathy Young.