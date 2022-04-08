After more than 406 miles, Mike Beckwith concluded a nearly six-year quest to run every street in Livermore when he crossed the corner of First and Maple last Saturday, April 2.
"It feels amazing," said Beckwith after his finish. "A little bittersweet and emotional to say the least. Definitely some tears of joy today. Happy to celebrate this amazing city! Beyond proud to be a part of it!"
Beckwith’s runs, which he shared on his Facebook page “Mike Runs Livermore,” was designed to inspire runners and non-runners alike to challenge themselves. He also monitored his journey online using smartphone-tracking and social media as a way to map the entire city as he neared his goal.
“I’m a math guy,” said Beckwith. “I'm a numbers guy, the spreadsheet-data puzzle guy. (It) just makes it a lot easier to sort of hold yourself accountable. And that's why I shared that I do it. Because that also holds me accountable.”
Beckwith, who also runs 50-mile races on a regular basis, began his Livermore project in August 2016 with a five-mile run through the neighborhoods surrounding Robert Livermore Park. Since then, he has meticulously run, two to nine miles at a time, along every public street in the city.
However, he was not always a runner. Previously a heavy smoker, Beckwith began running in 2011 in order to distance himself from cigarettes.
“I quit, and the next day, I ran one mile before work and I was hurting,” he said. “I certainly didn’t want a cigarette.”
Despite the pain, he kept at it and ran three miles the next day, eventually working up to 5k races, then on to ultramarathons.
He now claims the every-street achievement in two cities, having completed the 212 miles of neighboring Dublin in July 2015.
In the period leading up to his Dublin project, Beckwith recalled a sense of boredom running the same route along the Iron Horse Trail everyday after work. He began his project as a way to explore his city.
He also drew inspiration from his twin brother, who rode the 1,566 miles of Stockton on his bicycle in 2014.
Beckwith has since paid the enthusiasm forward. Comments like, “You are amazing and inspirational!!” and, “You’re inspiring!!!” litter his Facebook page.
“My purpose to do this is obviously for myself, but the bigger thing for me is I like to support and encourage others to do something,” he said. “I don't care what it is. If you’re into something, and it benefits you, I’ll be there to cheer you on.”
Beckwith also participates in the group “I Run for Michael,” a program that matches able-bodied athletes with those who are unable to run, fostering inspiration and friendship between participants. The program paired Beckwith with Joey, a child in Louisiana with cerebral palsy, whom Beckwith called a rock star.
“Every race I do, I always take a video and send it to Joey just saying, ‘Mike runs for Joey,’” said Beckwith. “(I) send him medals, bibs and stuff sometimes.”
While friends, beers and hot dogs helped mark the end of his project, Beckwith is by no means done with running. When asked what he plans to do next, Beckwith said he has something else up his sleeve in the future and fans are invited to stay tuned.