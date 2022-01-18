Singer-songwriter Eve Marie Shahoian, a Bay Area native, will perform live at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Shahoian, who grew up in Oakland, has been performing since she was a child, appearing solo on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1980, when she was just 9 years old. She performed with the Oakland Symphony as a teen and has continued to perform and teach music in the San Francisco area.
She recently debuted her show, “Take Me to the World,” a compilation of songs from the musical theater genre, jazz standards and newly released original music, at the New York cabaret, Don’t Tell Mama.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance at the Firehouse Theater, 4444 Railroad Ave., are $20 to $30, and are available at firehousearts.org.
