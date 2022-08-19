Four Tri-Valley teens are now members of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
Elizabeth Goebel, Taryn Lambert, Lauren Swenson-Lennox and Kiersten Ways celebrated their achievement with a joint Court of Honor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pleasanton.
The girls joined Troop #2998 in Pleasanton on Feb. 1, 2019, the first day girls could join Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America. The girls said they were all drawn by a desire for the high-adventure activities they saw their brothers participating in with the scouts.
“I had been a Girl Scout for 10 years prior to joining Boy Scouts, and I had earned my silver award, but I had only gone camping once, and I had never held a leadership role,” said Ways, 18. The Amador Valley High School graduate added she knew when the doors were opened to girls, she wanted join.
“It was exciting to see what I could do,” Ways said. “The first month we went camping at Lake Chabot, we went on all these different hiking trips, I was immediately in a leadership role as the senior assistant patrol leader, helping to lead activities and meetings and making decisions on what we were doing on a weekly basis.”
The other girls expressed similar sentiments and all four worked hard to meet the necessary milestones to achieve Eagle rank. The girls earned merit badges and went to scouting camps together, and separately conceived and executed their Eagle projects, each achieving their Eagle rank by February of 2021.
“We literally got almost every single rank on the date we could get it,” said Goebel, 17. “For the different ranks of scout, Eagle is the biggest one … within each rank, there are requirements that take a certain amount of time, and for the different ranks that had, say a 30-day requirement, we would have the requirements on the 30th day. So, it was like we were trying to get through as quickly as possible, but also learn as much as we could and have as much fun as we could.”
Though the girls achieved Eagle rank last year, their Court of Honor was finally held last weekend because of delays caused by the pandemic, and the fact two of the girls had gone to school out of the area. All four were eager for the opportunity to hold their court and acknowledge those that helped them achieve their goals.
“It feels weird to have it finally be happening, because it’s been in the works for so long,” said Swenson-Lennox, 19. “But I’m excited to see everyone and have this celebration for all of us. Right off the bat, the four of us decided early on we all wanted to get the Eagle and it’s been great to have them go through entire process with me.”
The girls’ Eagle projects showcased their abilities to plan, develop and lead, while fulfilling a need in their community. Ways created a lost and found cart for her neighborhood pool; Goebel built a rack for the percussion instruments in Foothill High School’s band room; Swenson-Lennox built two benches for Hart Middle School; and Lambert made 80 masks for a drug treatment center in Berkeley.
“My favorite part of scouting was the friendships I made,” said Lambert. “You are going camping with people and sleeping in tents with them and you get to know people super well and it’s cool. And scouting is a good opportunity for people to give back to the community and it’s a cool place to be able to do that.”
