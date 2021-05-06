Livermore Valley wineries have begun the process of bringing customers back to their tasting rooms for a variety of in-person experiences.
Some events are new, and some are the same as what was offered a year ago, but all have one common thread – both wineries and their patrons are excited to be tasting in person again. The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association (LVWA) is helping to spread the word about what’s going on.
"Special events hosted by our local wineries are listed in the Events section of the Livermore Valley Wine Country website,” said Brandi Addington, LVWA operation director. “To learn about the new experiences that many wineries are starting to offer on a regular basis, the best source is the individual winery websites. Some wineries also note these opportunities in the Wineries section of LVwine.org."
Cuda Ridge Wines, located at 2400 Arroyo Road in Livermore, has recommenced its live music on the patio and reservations can be made online. They are continuing with their reservation-based tasting experiences, begun during the pandemic and very popular. They have also added two enhanced tasting experiences.
“These include a personalized Reserved Tasting which includes some of our Reserve Wines,” said Harrison Miller, marketing and operations manager for the winery. “And a Winemaker Tasting Flight that includes a reserve flight led by our winemaker, and a vineyard or barrel room tour. We have expanded our outdoor seating area and constructed a new trellis to add more shade which enhances our tasting experience.”
Cuda Ridge creates old world style Bordeaux wines in small batches. They are releasing a new Rosé this spring, hosting a Mother’s Day event on May 9, and a special, virtual tasting event collaboration with The Cavier Company of San Francisco on May 13. Miller is happy to welcome customers back to the winery.
“We are extremely excited to be able to welcome back our guests and provided a safe atmosphere for everyone to taste some delicious Bordeaux-style wines,” he said.
For reservations and more information, visit cudaridgewines.com or call 510-304-0914.
Garré Vineyard and Winery is located at 7986 Tesla Road in Livermore. They are launching a vineyard tour and tasting next month called "Behind the Vines.” This detailed 60- to 90-minute walking tour will take you into the vineyard and around Garre's 14-acre property for a view of the vines, winemaking process and history of the winery. For more information, email danielle@garrewinery.com or call 925-371-8200, ext. 106.
Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, at 3053 Marina Ave. in Livermore, is planning “Music Month” for June, to replace last year’s cancelled event. Different performers and genres will be featured on Saturdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.rmwinery.com or email nancy@rmwinery.com.
Fenestra Winery is located at 83 Vallecitos Road in Livermore. The winery will resume its Friday Night Music Series beginning May 21, featuring live bands performing on their lawn every other Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
“We are working on food vendors and will continue to keep tables spaced out pursuant to covid restrictions,” said Robin Replogle. “This is a terrific way for families and social bubble groups to enjoy some amazing wine, talented bands, and our beautiful spring and summer weather in the Livermore Valley.” For more information, call 925-447-5246, visit www.fenestrawinery.com or email robin@fenestrawinery.com.
At Big White House Wines and John Evan Cellars – located at 6800 Greenville Road in Livermore – spokesperson Jessica Carroll said their tasting room manger has all kind of fun events planned, from Sunset Sippings featuring different food pairings to Paint and Sip nights. They have also begun to transition the Geek Out With Wine Nerds from virtual to in-person.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming club members and guests back to the winery,” Carroll said. “We have missed seeing everyone’s faces, and we are excited to do some little events like this.”
For more information or to make reservations, call 925-449-1976 or visit www.bigwhitehouse.com.
El Sol Winery, at 8626 Lupin Way in Livermore, has resumed its beekeeping classes, with a twist: groups will be smaller, but still include the hands-on experience for those who are willing. Finish the afternoon with wine tasting and snacks. For prices and reservations, call Hal Liske at 925-437-2066 or email hal.liske@gmail.com.
Retzlaff Vineyards and Estate Winery, at 1356 S. Livermore Ave. in Livermore, continues to offer Live music on Sundays on its expansive lawn, offering plenty of space to spread out. The winery has transitioned to a reservation system allowing for two seatings, with the option to purchase food along with your wine. For more information, contact Salome Taylor at 208-309-0094 or email travelwithsalome@gmail.com.
Rosa Fierro Cellars, located at 2245 S. Vasco Road, Suite A, Livermore, offers live music every Saturday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.rosafierrocellars.com.
Las Positas Vineyards – 1828 Wetmore Road in Livermore – reopened a revised tasting experience last summer and continues to offer small bites, spaced out patio seating and wine towers that allow guest to be presented with all the wines in their tasing flight at once.
Las Positas has also partnered with Livermore Wine Trolley to offer a Sip and Savor experience with outdoor seating. Their Sunday Estate Tour and Tasting Experience is now limited to six people and includes a tour of the vineyards, winery operations and barrel room. They will also begin offering live music on Friday nights featuring local musicians. For more information, visit www.laspositasvineyards.com, email curt@laspositasvineyards.com or call 925-449-9463.