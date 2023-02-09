Once again, Livermore wineries trotted out their best specimens and were rewarded nicely at the recent SF Chronicle 2023 Competition: the largest wine event in North America with over 5500 entries this year.
Here’s a compilation of the Best of Class, Double Gold, Gold and Silver medal winners. Congratulations to all the Livermore winemakers!
Almost Famous Wine Company took two Best of Classes, one for their 2019 Monterey Sparkling, and the other for their 2022 San Francisco Bay Wine Without Borders Albarino. They scored Double Golds for the 2022 Wine Without Borders Rosé and 2021 Wine Without Borders Zin-based blend. Taking Gold medals were the 2022Pistachio Lane Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 Wine Without Borders Primitivo, 2020 Livermore Valley Strong Silent Type Cabernet Franc, 2019 Firepit, and 2019 Livermore Valley Choreography. Scoring Silvers were the 2021 Livermore Valley Dog Day Chardonnay, 2021 Wine Without Borders Gruner Veltliner, 2021 Firepit Pinot Noir, 2020 Firepit Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Bings Barn Cabernet Sauvignon
2020 Livermore Valley Loyal To The Soil Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021Wine Without Borders GPS.
Arroyo Cellars scored Gold for their 2020 Livermore Valley Merlot: seems like 2020 was a pretty good year for that grape here. Silvers went to the Arroyo Cellars 2021 Livermore Valley White Blend, 2020 Livermore Valley Petite Sirah, 2019 Livermore Valley Merlot, 2019 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and NV Livermore Valley Arroyo Rojo Dos, a Zinfandel-leading blend.
It’s nice to see Livermore Malbec get some recognition, and Boa Ventura did just that with a Gold for their 2019 Livermore Valley Malbec. They also scored Silver for their 2018 Livermore Valley Maroon Label Cabernet Sauvignon.
Darin Winton of Cellar 13 Winery brought home a well-deserved Double Gold for the 2019 Cienega Valley Cabernet Franc, from Al DeRose’s vineyard. This is a special wine with significant richness, loaded with Franc spice. Winton also scored Gold for his 2019 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and Silvers for the 2021 Livermore Valley Albarino, 2018 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2018 Livermore Valley Tsogadu Merlot-leading blend.
Charles R Vineyards brought home two Golds: one for the 2021 Livermore Valley Reserve Chardonnay and the other for the 2019 Wild Boar Red Wine from the Tracy Hills. The Charles R 2018 Livermore Valley Cabernet Sauvignon scored Silver. Dick Bartlett, may he rest in peace, would be rightly proud.