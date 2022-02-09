Tri-Valley Writers is proud to present “My Story, My Vision,” the group’s 11th annual writing contest for local students.
The contest is open to students grades nine to 12 in the Tri-Valley, including Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville. There are cash awards for all first, second, and third place winners and a one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers for first-place winners. There is no fee to enter.
Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 13 through April 3. Entry categories include poetry, short story (fiction) and literary nonfiction, such as memoirs or travel writing. Students may submit up to two pieces. All entries will receive feedback from the judges. For more information, email contests@trivalleywriters.org or visit bit.ly/35PP2Zr.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch, an organization that has served local authors for 15 years, invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org or visit trivalleywriters.org.