Barbie is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to the release of the new movie, “Barbie,” The dolls are popping up all over.
They are thick on the ground in Pleasanton’s Stoneridge Creek Retirement Community, where resident Dorothy “Dottie” Soule offered up her collection of 145 Barbie dolls for display this month.
“I love Barbie,” Soule, 88, said when asked about her collection. “And I loved the movie. I thought it was fun. I know there was an underlying message to it, but I just enjoyed the whole thing, and I thought the acting was just terrific.”
Soule began buying Barbie dolls for her four daughters when they were young. Once they were grown, she donated all the dolls, clothes and accessories to Goodwill. Then in 1980, she started buying them again, this time for herself.
“I was out shopping, and I saw some Barbies and they were so pretty, I just decided to start buying them again,” Soule said. “And then I couldn’t stop.”
For 20 years, Soule picked up dolls, doll sets, and special editions based on one simple criterion: she liked them. From the Barbie Elvis gift set to the Hollywood Legend set of “The Wizard of Oz,” Soule has Barbies – and even some Kens – in every kind of costume from motorcycle outfits to formal gowns.
When asked about a favorite, she said she couldn’t pick just one.
“I don’t really have a favorite,” she said. “But I do love the Bob Mackie Collection, and I am a Golden State Warriors fan, and I have a Warriors Barbie I purchased about 25 years ago and I cherish that one.”
Susan Filice is the life enrichment director at Stoneridge Creek and helped Soule choose 38 Barbies to place in the community’s display case. Though it’s not open to the public, the display has delighted residents.
“It’s by far the most popular exhibit we’ve had in our case here,” Filice said. “Every time I walk out of the office, there’s people standing there, men and women alike, sharing their stories about the Barbies they remember. They are mesmerized by the details, especially the bead work on the Mackie designs. It’s quite a sight to see.”
Filice noted the case holds displays of residents’ items every month, often themed according to holiday or season. For now, Soule said she is happy to see her dolls out of their boxes, bringing smiles to her neighbors’ faces.
“Everyone is coming up to me and thanking me for putting them on display,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed with people showing an interest like that.”
For more information on Stoneridge Creek, visit www.stoneridgecreek.com.