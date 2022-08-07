LunaFish, a popular Livermore-based band that re-creates the San Francisco psychedelic rock sound of the late 1960s and early 1970s, will perform in Livermore Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The free concert will be the ninth Tuesday Tunes performances this summer presented by the Livermore Arts Council. The performance will begin at 6:45 p.m. on the Shea Homes Stage, next to the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore. Shea Homes is also a major sponsor of Tuesday Tunes.
Debuting in 2008, the band features Don Bott on keyboard, Bill Ziegler on drums, and Michael Fine on bass, with vocalist Chris Gattuso-Fish. Band founder Jeff Fish, who suffered a brain injury in a medical accident in 2011, will join the performers on stage as music director and leader of the band.
Funding for the 10-concert Tuesday Tunes series is also provided by Fremont Bank, the Las Positas College Foundation, UNCLE Credit Union, Uncle’s Yu’s, The Livermore Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala. The final Tuesday Tunes concert this year will take place on Aug. 16 and will feature the classic rock ‘n’ roll sounds of Audio Illusion.