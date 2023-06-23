LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) is preparing for its Opera in the Vineyard event this Saturday in yet another showcase of its award-winning performances.
Last year, LVO was named the 2021 winner of The American Prize in the Professional Opera division for its March 2020 performances of Zemlinsky’s “A Florentine Tragedy” and Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.” The American Prize is the nation’s most comprehensive series of nonprofit competitions in the musical and theater arts.
“We are, of course, very proud of the LVO artistic team and the splendid work they do to bring world class opera to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore and to extend this work into our community and school engagement programs,” said Keith Sawyer, LVO president. “We look forward to an exciting new 2023-2024 season featuring ‘Of Mice and Men’ and the ‘Magic Flute.’”
Erie Mills, LVO artistic director, also expressed pride for the recognition.
“The entire double-bill production was a labor of love and skill for all involved,” Mills said. “It rarely happens when all the elements of a production share equal value. This time, the magic really worked!”
The American Prize is designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, ensembles, composers, conductors and directors from nonprofit groups in the United States based on submitted recordings. The American Prize was founded in 2010 and is awarded annually in many areas of the performing arts.
The winning two one-act operas – one a tragedy, one a comedy – are rarely performed together. Based on fragmentary tales by two literary giants, Oscar Wilde in the first case, Dante Alighieri in the second. “A Florentine Tragedy” tells a tale of jealousy and commerce, while “Gianni Schicchi” is a farcical tale of a Mediterranean family as they fight over a dead relative’s will, ultimately bonding over their love of money and hatred of Schicchi, who proves far smarter than all of them.
“Every once in a while, the perfect production is handed to you, and this was one of those moments,” said Layna Chianakas, stage director for the double-bill operas. “The perfect cast and production team was assembled, and the synergy was palpable. I am confident enough to know that I had a large hand in the success of the piece, but modest enough to realize that without the incredible cast, Jean Francois Revon’s set design, Alex Katsman’s deftness in front of the orchestra, Erie Mills’ great leadership and countless others’ skill and guidance, this prize would not have been awarded to this deserving company. I feel very blessed to have been a part of that perfect moment in time.”
David (Volosin) Katz, founder and chief judge for The American Prize, shared his congratulations when the 2021 winners were announced.
“We hope that your selection as a winner of The American Prize will be as much of an inspiration to you as your music-making was to us,” Katz said. “May it help bring additional attention to your company’s considerable musical gifts.”
In upcoming news, LVO will present its Opera in the Vineyard summer programs this year at the Garre Vineyard & Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore. The first of two outdoor programs will be on Sunday, June 25, and will feature tenor Sergio Gonzalez, baritone Ryan Bradford, soprano Hope Briggs, and mezzo soprano Molly Mahoney. A second program will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.
“Family traditions and a deeply rooted heritage are the backbone of Garre Vineyard & Winery, welcoming visitors as family to enjoy the experience of Old Italy,” said Gina Molinaro-Cardera, daughter of winery owner Bob Molinaro.
Baritone Robert Mellon, who debuted for LVO as the lead in both prize-winning operas, is returning to LVO to perform in “Celebrate! An Evening of Favorite Operatic Ensembles,” Oct. 9 and 10, at the Bankhead Theater. Also returning for “Celebrate!” is soprano Liisa Dávila who sang Nella in “Gianni Schicchi.”
For more information, visit LVOpera.com.