The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will host its first benefit in two years at the Club at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Entitled “The Italian Affair” in celebration of LVO’s upcoming performance of Puccini’s “Tosca,” and running from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the benefit will include a sparkling-wine reception, hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course dinner accompanied by wines from Cuda Ridge Winery, McGrail Vineyards, Occasio Winery, and Wood Family Vineyards.
Soprano Ann Toomey, tenor Alex Boyer, and baritone Aleksey Bogdanov will perform selections from “Tosca” and other operas, while SPARC Theater will present scenes from Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” set in Sicily. There will also be games of chance, the raffle of a ruby and diamond pendant and earring set created by Lance Cavalieri Jewelers of Livermore, and a live auction.
“This is the first benefit event we’ve been able to host in two years,” said LVO board president Keith Sawyer. “Due to COVID we had to postpone our 30th anniversary benefit so we are instead celebrating this season. We are very excited about all the activities we have planned for our guests.”
Tickets are available at livermorevalleyopera.com and begin at $250. Deadline for ticket purchase is Feb. 10.