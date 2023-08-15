The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will open its 32nd season in October with Carlisle Floyd’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Steinbeck’s classic 1937 novella tells the story of two migrant workers who look for work in California during the Great Depression. Floyd wrote the libretto and composed the opera in 1969.
The opera has never been performed before at the Bankhead.
“It’s a piece that is not produced often enough, being one of the great American operas,” said stage director Marc Jacobs. “Steinbeck’s story and the characters of George and Lennie are part of our national DNA. We know them from the novel, one of America’s most widely read and taught. They are like old friends.”
“What Carlisle Floyd has done with his magnificent score is to heighten every emotional moment,” Jacobs added. “It’s an opera about loneliness, connection, and the power of friendship, and it requires a cast of great singers who are also great actors. Luckily, we have that in this cast.”
Tenor Matthew Pearce will play the principal role of the simpleminded Lenny Small, while baritone Robert Mellon will portray his companion, George Milton.
The opera will be sung in English with English supertitles.
LVO is also partnering with the National Steinbeck Center to show archival footage of past performances during the intermission.
The opera will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 14. There will be 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Oct.8, and Sunday, Oct. 15. There will be a pre-opera lecture one hour prior to curtain time.
Adults range from $20 to $105 and are available on the LVO website, LVOpera.com.
Separate tickets for a 4 p.m. opening night dinner at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyards are $125 and are available at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.