The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will perform an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore this fall.
The 1937 Steinbeck novella tells the story of two depression-era farm workers whose dream of owning their own land one day ends in tragedy. The late composer Carlisle Sessions Floyd adapted it for the opera in 1969 and it was first performed by the Seattle Opera in 1970.
Floyd considered his adaptation of the Steinbeck novella to be his greatest operatic achievement.
The English-language opera will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 14, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 15.
Tickets begin at $20 and are now on sale at LVOpera.com, the Bankhead Theater box office at 2400 First St., or by phone at 925-373-6800.
Tickets include a pre-opera lecture one hour prior to curtain time. LVO will also host an artist’s reception in the Bankhead Theater lobby following each performance.
Separate tickets are also available for an opening night dinner at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.
In addition to “Of Mice and Men,” LVO announced that its 2023-2024 season will include a fully staged performance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” in March 2024. Tickets for “The Magic Flute” are also now on sale.