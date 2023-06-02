The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will present its popular Opera in the Vineyard summer programs this year at the Garre Vineyard & Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore.
“Family traditions and a deeply rooted heritage are the backbone of Garre Vineyard & Winery, welcoming visitors as family to enjoy the experience of Old Italy,” said Gina Molinaro-Cardera, daughter of winery owner Bob Molinaro.
The first of two outdoor programs will be on Sunday, June 25, and will feature tenor Sergio Gonzalez, baritone Ryan Bradford, soprano Hope Briggs, and mezzo soprano Molly Mahoney.
A second program will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Tickets are $80 and can be purchased online at www.LVOpera.com. Gates for both shows will open at 4:15 p.m., with the performances beginning at 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic dinner and wine from Garre Vineyards will be available for purchase.
"Opera in the Vineyard has always been a popular LVO event that has created a wonderful community of music lovers,” says Raquel Holt, LVO founder and board member. “We are so excited that we can come together again to enjoy unique performances of opera arias, show tunes, and maybe even a little cabaret."
LVO to Present Two Opera in the Vineyard Programs
The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will present itspopular Opera in the Vineyardsummer programs this year at the Garre Vineyard & Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore.
“Family traditions and a deeply rooted heritage are the backbone of Garre Vineyard & Winery, welcoming visitors as family to enjoy the experience of Old Italy,”said Gina Molinaro-Cardera, daughter of winery owner Bob Molinaro.
The first of two outdoor programs will beon Sunday, June 25, and will feature tenor Sergio Gonzalez, baritone Ryan Bradford, soprano Hope Briggs, and mezzo soprano Molly Mahoney.
A second program will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Tickets are $80 and can be purchased online at www.LVOpera.com. Gates for both shows will open at 4:15 p.m., with the performances beginning at 5 p.m.Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic dinner and wine from Garre Vineyards will be available for purchase.
"Opera in the Vineyard has always been a popular LVO event that has created a wonderful community of music lovers,” says Raquel Holt, LVO founder and board member. “We are so excited that we can come together again to enjoy unique performances of opera arias, show tunes, and maybe even a little cabaret."