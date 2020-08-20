Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) announced a free, virtual concert series that will aim to bolster local artists and businesses alike.
Called “Vineyard Vibes,” the ongoing concert series will debut on Sunday evenings in September and feature local musicians across a range of musical genres.
The schedule will include members of the folk and bluegrass-inspired band, Crawdad Republic, which last New Year’s Eve, sold out the Bankhead Theater managed by LVPAC. David Victor, formerly of the band Boston, will also appear, playing an acoustic set of original music. Livermore jazz fans can catch Matt Finders and Friends, along with singer/songwriter Lauryn Marie, who recently won the StarsDay Dreamcatcher competition. Theatergoers can also expect Livermore Valley Opera stars, as well as members of the Livermore-Amador Symphony and more. An official “Vineyard Vibes” schedule with dates and artists will be published by the end of this month. Free registration will be available online at livermorearts.org.
Retzlaff Vineyards has made its stage available for the events, which will be recorded and edited by Advance Creative, a full-service video production agency located in Livermore.
In the spirit of supporting the community restaurants, audiences are encouraged to pick up a bottle of Retzlaff Vineyards wine and dinner from one of many local restaurants that are open for takeout, such as Bankhead Theater ticketback sponsors Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, Demitri’s Taverna, or Hops and Sessions, to enjoy while watching the virtual concert.
The performing arts world has been hard hit by the pandemic, significantly affecting artists across the spectrum as well as venues and theaters such as the Bankhead. “Vineyard Vibes” organizers tout the series as “a truly local effort to support the survival of the arts in the Tri-Valley, and at the same time, help local businesses.”
All events in the series will be free to the public, although registration is required for online access. A virtual “Tip Jar” for performers will be available online and donations to LVPAC can be made by attendees during the performance and immediately afterward.
LVPAC’s staff now includes a trained COVID-19-compliance officer to ensure safety requirements are met during the recording at the private outdoor facility. Advance Creative is donating its services to support the effort, as are the performers. “Vineyard Vibes” is sponsored in part by the Bankhead Theater’s 2020-2021 Season Sponsor, Uncle Credit Union.