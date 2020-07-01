In response to current affairs and to serve as a message of support and acknowledgement, the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) Board of Directors issued the following statement:
"As a community and as a country, we have benefited greatly from the long-standing contributions of African Americans to the Arts. Those contributions, which are uniquely American, cannot be denied. They have spread around the globe and have enriched all of our lives. We also recognize that African Americans have been subject to unfair, unequal and unjust treatment in this country for generations. The mission of Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is to offer a broad range of arts opportunities and experiences to engage our diverse community. We cannot honestly live out that mission without acknowledging the current climate and honoring the powerful and poetic influence African Americans have had on every aspect of the Arts."