The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) last week reported record sales in the first 24 hours after tickets for the “Bankhead Presents” 2021-2022 season went on sale.
LVPAC announced June 2 that 60 live performances had been scheduled for the Bankhead Theater from early next month through May 2022.
Member pre-sales began that night, with sales up 30% by the end of the following day, compared to first-day ticket sales in 2019.
Tickets went on sale to the public this week.
“We’re very encouraged by the interest our members have shown in buying events across the entire season,” said LVPAC Executive Director Chris Carter. “With such a range of shows, people are sure to find something that appeals to them.”
Some shows that had gone on sale early are largely sold out, Carter said.
LVPAC said “Croce Plays Croce,” the first live performance scheduled at the Bankhead since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2019 season, will play to a sold-out crowd on July 9. Appearances by ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro on July 28 and comedian Paula Poundstone on Aug. 28 are also on track to sell out.
Among the more recently announced shows, LVPAC said the three hottest tickets are the Wailin’ Jennys, a bluegrass trio, on Oct. 4; Pink Martini, with its Big Band sound, on Dec. 13; and former U.S. senator and humorist Al Franken on Jan. 8, 2022.
Box office windows at the Bankhead, 2400 First St. in Livermore, are open from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are also available online at www.LivermoreArts.org or by calling 925-373-6800.
The nonprofit LVPAC operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, which together are home to eight resident performing arts companies and over 40 studio artists and cultural arts instructors.