The Bay Area band Mama Said will play Livermore’s Almost Famous Wine Lounge on Saturday, May 6.
The band, with lead singers Latifa Reeves and Jennifer Knight, features a retro sound inspired by classic rock of the late 1970sand early 1980s.
The group released its first album, "Change in the Weather,” in 2019. This will be the band’s last show before the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in late May.
Singer-songwriter Sebastian St. James will open for Mama Said at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge, 2271 S. Vasco Road.
For more information, visit https://www.almostfamouswine.com