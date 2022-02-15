The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center has added four more events to the spring Bankhead Presents season, including performances by The Manhattan Transfer on March 18 and country music legend Crystal Gayle on May 6.
In addition, the Oakland Ballet Company and the Oakland Asian Cultural Center will bring their Dancing Moons Festival to the Bankhead on April 1 and 2, and Darlene Love, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform on June 25.
The original Manhattan Transfer, a vocal jazz group, was formed in 1969. The group hosted its own summer-replacement variety program on CBS in the summer of 1975 and made history in 1981 when it became the first group to win Grammys in both pop and jazz categories in the same year.
In 2018, current members of the Manhattan Transfer released their latest album, “The Junction,” which was dedicated to the memory of the group’s original leader, Tim Hauser.
Gayle, perhaps best known for her signature “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” has been a favorite of both country and pop audiences since the mid-1970s.
She began her career as a back-up singer for her older sister, Loretta Lynn. Since then, after developing her own crossover sound, she has had more than 20 No. 1 hits.
In 2019, she released “You Don’t Know Me,” her first in 16 years and 26th overall. The album includes cover versions of classic country songs and collaborations with other artists.
Love, who performed with many of the early Rock and Soul legends, is considered one of the Greatest 100 Singers by Rolling Stone Magazine and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
She also appeared in the “Lethal Weapon” movies as Trish Murtaugh, wife of the character played by Danny Glover, and was featured in the 2013 Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.”
The two-day Dancing Moons Festival will include new ballets choreographed by Phil Chan, Michael Lowe, Shannon and Megan Kurashige, and Caili Quan. It will also feature the “Ballet de Porcelaines” or “The Teapot Prince,” commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of New York.
All performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office, located at 2400 First St., in Livermore. Tickets for The Manhattan Transfer are $20 to $100; tickets for Crystal Gayle are $20 to $98; tickets for Darlene Love are $20 to $80; and tickets for the Dancing Moons Festival are $20 to $68.