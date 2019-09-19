Marc Broussard’s soulful bayou blues will light up the night on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. in Pleasanton.
Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. The son of Boogie Kings guitarist and Louisiana Hall of Fame member Ted Broussard, singer/songwriter Marc Broussard was destined for a life as a music man.
In 2002, Broussard released his debut album, Momentary Setback, which he recorded and released independently at age 20.
In 2004, he released his major-label debut, Carencro, named after the Louisiana town where Broussard was born and raised. The album’s thematic centerpiece is a hickory-smoked slab of bayou soul called “Home.”
These and subsequent albums revealed Broussard as an old-school southern soul singer blessed with a rarefied talent, and innate stylistic and emotional authenticity.
The Firehouse performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36-$46.
To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org.