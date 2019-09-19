Marc Broussard

Marc Broussard’s soulful bayou blues will light up the night on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. in Pleasanton.

Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. The son of Boogie Kings guitarist and Louisiana Hall of Fame member Ted Broussard, singer/songwriter Marc Broussard was destined for a life as a music man.

In 2002, Broussard released his debut album, Momentary Setback, which he recorded and released independently at age 20.

In 2004, he released his major-label debut, Carencro, named after the Louisiana town where Broussard was born and raised. The album’s thematic centerpiece is a hickory-smoked slab of bayou soul called “Home.”

These and subsequent albums revealed Broussard as an old-school southern soul singer blessed with a rarefied talent, and innate stylistic and emotional authenticity.

The Firehouse performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36-$46.

To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org.