Nature photographer Michael Marchiano, a volunteer docent for the Mt. Diablo Interpretive Association, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Feb. 10, online meeting of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club.
His presentation is titled “Mt. Diablo: An Island in the Middle of Suburbia.”
Mt. Diablo is a 3,800-foot peak in Contra Costa County, encompassed by Mount Diablo State Park, and visible from throughout the San Francisco Bay region.
The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with Marchiano’s presentation set for 7:30.
The meeting is open to the public. Non-members should contact club president Jeri Stark at jstarkhome@comcast.net for link information.