Mikayla Marinko, a 2023 graduate of Livermore High School, where she was president of the poetry club, has been named Teen Poet of the Third Trimester by Livermore poet laureate Peggy Schimmelman. Schimmelman said Marinko’s poem “Zoo” has “an emphatic, emotional ‘spoken word’ quality that expresses the frustrations many students sometimes feel about their educational environment.” Marinko will receive a painting and a $42 gift certificate from the Pinot's Palette franchise in Livermore and a certificate of accomplishment from the city. (Photo courtesy of City of Livermore)
Updated
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
