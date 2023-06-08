Matt Finders and the Element 116 jazz band will lead off this summer’s lineup of free Tuesday Tunes outdoor concerts at Livermore Plaza on Tuesday, June 13.
Finders is a Livermore native who spent 17 years as a trombonist with the Tonight Show band.
Since returning to Livermore in 2013, he has directed the jazz programs at Mendenhall and East Avenue Middle Schools and founded the Jazz Lab Music Camps.
He also formed the teen jazz band, Element 116, named for a synthetic chemical element, Livermorium, discovered, by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories.
Tuesday Tunes concerts are sponsored by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council, with financial support from Fremont Bank, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyards, and The Livermore Independent.
Bands will play from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. every Tuesday through August 22, except July 4.
Also appearing on the Shea Homes Stage at Livermore Plaza, adjacent to the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, this summer will be Dirty Cello on June 20, The Frankie Bones Project on June 27, LunaFish on July 11, John & Linda Take 2 on July 18, The Chris Bradley Band on July 25, The Hurricane Band on Aug. 1, Michael McNevin on Aug. 8, Sacred Fire on Aug. 15, and Jeff Bordes & Friends with Matt Axton on Aug. 22.
For more about each of the scheduled bands, go to lcac.org.