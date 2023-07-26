PLEASANTON — The nostalgic Meadowlark Dairy drive-thru in Pleasanton has been in business for over 100 years and has always been a favorite of Tri-Valley locals. Now, it’s been officially recognized as a darling of the nation by popular food review service Yelp, which recently ranked it number eight out of 100 ice cream shops in the U.S. for 2023, and the only Tri-Valley spot to make the cut.
“We’re lucky we have a good following, and we get the Yelp reviews,” said owner Jesse Takens, who runs the dairy with his wife, Kelsey. “I think there are a lot of good ice cream shops that don’t necessarily get the traffic like we do.”
As lines of cars snake in both directions to make their way into the drive-up line one block off First Street in Pleasanton, Takens says the drive-thru store front is popular because they soft-serve ice cream.
“It’s always been a drive-thru,” Takens said. “It’s so weird, but that used to be normal in the ’60s. Drive-thrus were normal, especially drive-thru dairies. They were just everywhere.”
Patrons who are on foot can also get into the action by way of a line that forms beneath a creative canopy of colorful parasols that hang from rows of bistro lights to shield people and ice cream from the sun.
The epitome of a family-run business, Takens’ grandparents Jannes and Janna Takens immigrated to the U.S. from Holland in the 1950s and soon after found their way to Meadowlark dairy as milkers.
“I mean,” he said laughing, “dairy is everything there. So it was just normal for them.”
They went on to manage the 153-acre farm, which is now Alviso Adobe Community Park, and eventually took it over upon the death of founder Walter Briggs Sr.
Takens explained, “They were building the 680 freeway and so with eminent domain, they took the land for that. My grandparents didn’t own any land or anything, so they ended up selling their cows and moved to Tracy and then bought this place.”
In July 1969 that place became what is now the present-day location of the Meadowlark Dairy at 57 W Neal Street.
“And then my parents took over in the ’80s. And that’s how the ice cream started,” Takens said. He explained that business had been providing schools with deliveries of little boxed milks, until one day his parents ended up with an ice cream machine after purchasing items from an auction. From there, ice cream sales took off.
While the business is now less about dairy groceries and more about ice cream, Takens said milk will continue to be on sale.
“It’s not what it used to be. But I don’t think there will ever be a day where we don’t have it. It’s the history, right? It’s my childhood too. I wouldn’t want to get rid of it,” he said.
Takens chuckled as he admitted that the dairy’s popularity now means it’s harder to keep the lines moving.
“We can’t sit there and talk, and I just want to sit and talk to people all day,” he continued, laughing. “(My staff) always tell me, ‘Get out! You’re slowing us down.’”
Despite the hustle, the fleet of Meadowlark runners who help customers in the covered drive-up line still find time to cater to their customers – even the furry ones. For instance, one staff member hand-fed a rapidly melting cone to a golden retriever in the rear passenger seat of a patron’s vehicle.
Regarding the drive-thru architecture, Takens said, “It’s a strange little concept, but it used to be so normal. Now it’s just kind of unheard of.”
He went on to share that Livermore had one too back in the day in the distinctive white stucco building of the former Bar Qiuote, now Maple Street Eatery & Drinkery, upon which the colorful and iconic “Livermore” mural was painted on the backside.
“It was just like everybody was in it together. They all knew each other. I think we had three in town. One here, one off Main, and one on Stanley,” Takens recalled. “I don’t know why this is the only one that stuck around. I think my grandparents were just like, ‘What else are we going to do? We’re milking the cows anyway. Might as well keep milking ‘em.’”
Traditional soft-serve offerings like chocolate and vanilla keep one foot firmly planted in Meadowlark’s past alongside the likes of Vegan Strawberry and Pineapple that are creating a foothold in its future – one – to which the nation has given its gold stars.