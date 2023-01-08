Historical impressionist Peter Small will portray the late Golda Meir, who served as Israeli prime minister from 1969 through 1974, in the Museum on Main’s first Ed Kinney Series presentation at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton for 2023.
The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., will present “An Afternoon with Golda Meir” at 2 p.m., follow by “An Evening with Golda Meir” at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Tickets begin at $15.
Born in 1898 in Kyiv, Ukraine, then part of the Russian Empire, Meir immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1906 and was raised in Wisconsin. She and her husband emigrated to what was then known as the Bristish Mandate of Palestine in 1921, settling on a kibbutz, or community farm.
In 1928, she was elected secretary of the Working Women’s Council, launching a political career that culminated with Meir becoming that country’s fourth prime minister in 1969.
Known as the Iron Lady of Israeli politics, she was prime minister during the three-week Yom Kippur War in 1973, when Israel fought off an attack by a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.
Meir died in 1978.
This will be a return performance for Small, who also portrayed Meir for the museum’s Ed Kinney Series in 2016.
The Ed Kinney Series is a monthly program of historical portrayals and speakers presented by Pleasanton’s Museum on Main with support from the Civic Arts Commission Grant Program, National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, Alameda County Arts Commission, and Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn.
Tickets may be purchased at museumonmain.org, at the Museum on Main, or by calling 925-462-2766.