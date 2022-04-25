If you’ve ever wondered what kind of impact meteorites have on earth, our culture, or our history, look no further than Greg Brennecka’s new book, “Impact: How Rocks From Space Led to Life, Culture and Donkey Kong.”
A Livermore resident and staff scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Brennecka uses knowledge gained from his work in cosmochemistry to explain the importance of these flying rocks.
“The book is basically a pop-sci book about meteorites and why they are important to the development of earth and human culture,” Brennecka said. “Anyone who is interested in science and history, from fourth grade up to beyond PhD level is the bracket I was shooting for … I try to take a humorous approach to make it an entertaining read and not just facts and figures.”
Nancy Hutcheon, who met Brennecka in 2005 when she hired him as part of the lab’s nuclear science summer intern program, said he hit the mark.
“It’s a great book,” Hutcheon said. “I am a lay person when it comes to this type of science and I am interested in science, but not a scientist, and that’s the audience the book is intended for. I think he does a very good job of explaining the history of the fascination with meteorites, these rocks falling from the sky, and the importance of meteorites in understanding the formation of the solar system, and he does it in a readable and enjoyable way.”
After the summer internship, Brennecka was offered a post college appointment and worked at the lab for several more years. He left in 2014 for a prestigious fellowship in Germany, where he furthered his knowledge of meteor forensics. It was during his time in Europe he began to write his book. By 2019, he was back in Livermore, studying meteorites.
“I do a considerable amount of meteorite research,” he said of his daily work. “There are a number of us who make isotopic measurements … we look for, basically, chemical fingerprints that tell us where the meteorites come from and how long ago they formed.”
Brennecka was inspired to write his book to fill a void – he said there simply isn’t anything on the topic of meteorites available for a general audience. He incorporated illustrations, jokes and notes throughout to help make his points clear.
Growing up in rural Missouri, Brennecka learned to love the outdoors and is a geologist by training. When he came to the lab, he took his love of rocks and simply lifted it to the cosmos. He now lives in Livermore with his wife, Celeste, and their two pets.
“Impact” was released by Harper Collins on Feb. 1 and is available wherever books are sold.