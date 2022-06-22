After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Pleasanton’s all-volunteer community celebration will return on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The event will take place at Lions’ Wayside Park on First Street, from noon to 1:30 p.m. This will be a free performance of the Pleasanton Community Concert Band, under the direction of Conductor Bob Williams. Pleasanton Lions Club members will offer a picnic lunch of hot dog, chips, and water for $2.00 per person. They also will provide free hand-held American flags to the first 200 adults to arrive.
Audience members should plan to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Participants of all ages are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.
“This will be the twenty-second time that volunteers have put together ‘Celebrating Freedom and its Evolution since the Revolution’ for our community,” said founder W. Ron Sutton. “On Independence Day, we celebrate our shared heritage with an old-fashioned Fourth. Even if we disagree July 5 on current politics, we will do so with our expected behaviors of Respect, Responsibility, Compassion, Honesty, and Integrity. We celebrate living in a Community of Character!”
This year’s band concert will feature “Themes Like Old Times: The Music of the Roaring 20s.” The band also will play an armed forces salute, with the anthems of each branch of the military service. Past and present military members are asked to stand and be recognized during the playing of their anthem.
Also being recognized during the program are the Ed Kinney Community Patriots: Chris Miller and Joyce & Bob Shapiro from 2020; and Charles Huff and Bob Williams for 2022. Established in 2005, the award honors the memory of Kinney, who was a past mayor of the city and also the first Master of Ceremonies for the local Fourth of July event.
Current Masters of Ceremonies Ken McDonald and Les Duman will provide narration in the style of old-time radio shows. Current Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown will provide brief opening remarks.
Other volunteers for the event include the color guard provided by American Legion Post # 237 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 6298: commander; Bill Kleist, lead rifle; Roy Smith, American flag; Dennis Pearce, VFW flag; Ashley Harkness Jr., American Legion flag; Larry Fisher, POW/MIA flag; and Phil Cazella, trail rifle. Assisting with set-up will be members of Boy Scout Troop #908.
Sponsors include ACCUSPLIT, Heritage Bank, Cellar Door, Heritage Bank, and Meadowlark Dairy.