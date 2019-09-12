The Firehouse Arts Center Theater in downtown Pleasanton hosts Midnight Flyer, a concert tribute to the iconic American country and soft rock band The Eagles, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m.
Known for their spot-on harmonies, musicianship, and mastery of the playlist, the five-piece band pays tribute to the band that made country rock ‘n roll not an oxymoron. From 1972 to 1979, The Eagles created such top hits as Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Desperado, Hotel California, and The Long Run. The songs that defined the group, and many of that generation, have enjoyed nonstop radio play through today.
The Eagles were formed in Los Angeles in 1971, and inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. They had five number-one singles and six number-one albums, and won six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards. Their albums Greatest Hits (1971–1975) and Hotel California rank first and third, respectively, among the best-selling albums in the United States.
The Midnight Flyer band features Matt Owens, Keith Roberson, Marcus Cole, Bruce Holloway and Charles Waltmire.
Reserved-seat tickets, $20-$30, are available at www.firehousearts.org, 925-931-4848, or at the center Box Office, 4444 Railroad Avenue, in downtown Pleasanton. Parking is free.